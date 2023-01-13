TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney, 2 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 5 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Hollins, 2 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Brevard, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

Grace Christian at Chelsea Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 6:45 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.

Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Harman at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Grace Christian at Chelsea Academy, 5 p.m.

Tucker County at Moorefield, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Petersburg at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

College

Eastern Mennonite, Mary Baldwin at VMI Invitational, 8 a.m.

High School

Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Virginia Beach Sports Complex, 4:45 p.m.

East Rockingham, Fort Defiance at Heritage-Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Geneva at Wittenberg, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Spotswood at South County, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Mary Baldwin at William Peace, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Stuarts Draft at Luray, 4:30 p.m.

Grace Christian at Blue Ridge Christian, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Central, 6:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Pendleton County at Keyser, 2:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Luray, 3 p.m.

Grace Christian at Blue Ridge Christian, 3:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Broadway at North Mountain, 1 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

College

Eastern Mennonite, Mary Baldwin at VMI Invitational, 8 a.m.

James Madison at Marshall, 10 a.m.

High School

East Rockingham, Fort Defiance at Heritage-Lynchburg, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College

James Madison at Marshall, 10:30 a.m.

High School

East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Waynesboro vs. Broadway at Westover, 8 a.m.

Turner Ashby vs. Strasburg at Signal Knob, 12:30 p.m.

Madison County vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob, 3 p.m.

Central, Spring Mills, Washington vs. Hampshire County at Shepherd University, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Roanoke at Wittenberg, 10 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Wittenberg, 12 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Spotswood at South County, 9 a.m.

East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Madison County, Page County, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 10 a.m.

Central, Clarke County, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at John Handley, 10 a.m.

Fort Defiance at Brookville, 10 a.m.

Riverheads at Freedom, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Girls

Strasburg at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage-Lynchburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

