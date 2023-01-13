TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 5 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Hollins, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Brevard, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Grace Christian at Chelsea Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 6:45 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Harman at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Grace Christian at Chelsea Academy, 5 p.m.
Tucker County at Moorefield, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
Eastern Mennonite, Mary Baldwin at VMI Invitational, 8 a.m.
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Virginia Beach Sports Complex, 4:45 p.m.
East Rockingham, Fort Defiance at Heritage-Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
College
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Geneva at Wittenberg, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Spotswood at South County, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Mary Baldwin at William Peace, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 2 p.m.
Georgia State at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Stuarts Draft at Luray, 4:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Blue Ridge Christian, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Central, 6:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Pendleton County at Keyser, 2:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Luray, 3 p.m.
Grace Christian at Blue Ridge Christian, 3:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Broadway at North Mountain, 1 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
College
Eastern Mennonite, Mary Baldwin at VMI Invitational, 8 a.m.
James Madison at Marshall, 10 a.m.
High School
East Rockingham, Fort Defiance at Heritage-Lynchburg, 8:30 a.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
College
James Madison at Marshall, 10:30 a.m.
High School
East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Waynesboro vs. Broadway at Westover, 8 a.m.
Turner Ashby vs. Strasburg at Signal Knob, 12:30 p.m.
Madison County vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob, 3 p.m.
Central, Spring Mills, Washington vs. Hampshire County at Shepherd University, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Roanoke at Wittenberg, 10 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Wittenberg, 12 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Spotswood at South County, 9 a.m.
East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Madison County, Page County, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 10 a.m.
Central, Clarke County, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at John Handley, 10 a.m.
Fort Defiance at Brookville, 10 a.m.
Riverheads at Freedom, 10 a.m.
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Girls
Strasburg at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage-Lynchburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
