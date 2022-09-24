TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Clarke County, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Page County, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Broadway, 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Hornet Harrier Invitational at Kernstown Battlefield, 9 a.m.

High School

Clarke County, Harrisonburg at Oatlands Plantation, 9 a.m.

Fort Defiance, Spotswood at Panorama Farms, 9 a.m.

Broadway, Central, Eastern Mennonite, Riverheads, Strasburg at Jackson River Sports Complex, 10:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.

High School

Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 4 p.m.

College Women

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 2:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 11 a.m.

Bridgewater at St. Mary's, 11 a.m.

Appalachian State at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Ohio Wesleyan, 11 a.m.

James Madison at Duke, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison at Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Southern Miss, 1 p.m.

