TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Clarke County, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Page County, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Broadway, 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Hornet Harrier Invitational at Kernstown Battlefield, 9 a.m.
High School
Clarke County, Harrisonburg at Oatlands Plantation, 9 a.m.
Fort Defiance, Spotswood at Panorama Farms, 9 a.m.
Broadway, Central, Eastern Mennonite, Riverheads, Strasburg at Jackson River Sports Complex, 10:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.
High School
Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 4 p.m.
College Women
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 2:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 11 a.m.
Bridgewater at St. Mary's, 11 a.m.
Appalachian State at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Ohio Wesleyan, 11 a.m.
James Madison at Duke, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Southern Miss, 1 p.m.
