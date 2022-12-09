TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Seton at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Page County at Randolph-Macon Academy, 6 p.m.

Warren County at Clarke County, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Grace Christian at Fresta Valley, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m

Waynesboro at Amherst County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockbridge County vs. Northside at Parry McCluer, 5:30 p.m.

Grace Christian at Fresta Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Union at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Randolph-Macon Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

Warren County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

Eastern Mennonite at Cregger Invitational at Roanoke College, 8 a.m.

WRESTLING

High School

49th Annual Harrisonburg Invitational, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater at Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Wilson at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Gallaudet at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Fredericksburg Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Strasburg vs. Kettle Run at John Handley, 1 p.m.

Maggie Walker Governer's School at East Rockingham, 2 p.m.

Harrisonburg vs. Martinsburg at John Handley, 4 p.m.

James Wood at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.

Grace Christian at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

James Wood at Clarke County, 4 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Western Albemarle, 5 p.m.

Union at Moorefield, 6 p.m.

Strasburg at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

Eastern Mennonite at Cregger Invitational at Roanoke College, 8 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Broadway, Clarke County vs. Strasburg at Manassas Park Community Center, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

49th Annual Harrisonburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

