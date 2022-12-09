TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Seton at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Page County at Randolph-Macon Academy, 6 p.m.
Warren County at Clarke County, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Grace Christian at Fresta Valley, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m
Waynesboro at Amherst County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge County vs. Northside at Parry McCluer, 5:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Fresta Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Union at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Randolph-Macon Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
Eastern Mennonite at Cregger Invitational at Roanoke College, 8 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
49th Annual Harrisonburg Invitational, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Wilson at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Gallaudet at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Fredericksburg Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
Strasburg vs. Kettle Run at John Handley, 1 p.m.
Maggie Walker Governer's School at East Rockingham, 2 p.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Martinsburg at John Handley, 4 p.m.
James Wood at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
James Wood at Clarke County, 4 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Western Albemarle, 5 p.m.
Union at Moorefield, 6 p.m.
Strasburg at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
Eastern Mennonite at Cregger Invitational at Roanoke College, 8 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Broadway, Clarke County vs. Strasburg at Manassas Park Community Center, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
49th Annual Harrisonburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
