TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Wakefield, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian at Regents, 6:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Richwood, 7:15 p.m.

Central at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview Christian at Grace Christian, 7:45 p.m.

High School Girls

Ridgeview Christian at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.

Moorefield vs. Belpre, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

College

Bridgewater at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College Men

Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater vs. Sweet Briar, Hollins in Farmville, 6 p.m.

High School

Broadway, Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broad Run, Central, Clarke County, Herndon, Martinsburg, Millbrook, Moorefield, Rockbridge County, Sherando, Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Neumann, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 2 p.m.

Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Troy at James Madison, 4 p.m.

N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Strasburg at Virginia High, 1 p.m.

Liberty-Bedford at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

East Hardy at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby at Patriot, 8:45 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

College

James Madison, Mary Baldwin at Marlin Invitational at Virginia Beach Sports Center, 10 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at SPIRE Midwest Collegiate Invitational at SPIRE Institute, 10 a.m.

Bridgewater at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, 10 a.m.

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Waynesboro at VMI Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College

Navy at James Madison, 10 a.m.

High School

East Rockingham, Spotswood, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 8 a.m.

Broadway, Turner Ashby at Sherando, 8:45 a.m.

Mountain View, Strasburg vs. Central at Manassas Park, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Baruch at Widener University, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Widener, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Harrisonburg at McLean, 10 a.m.

Broad Run, Central, Clarke County, Herndon, Martinsburg, Millbrook, Moorefield, Rockbridge County, Sherando, Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 10 a.m.

Riverheads at Midlothian, 10 a.m.

Stuarts Draft at James River, 10 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.