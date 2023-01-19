TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Wakefield, 6:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Regents, 6:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Richwood, 7:15 p.m.
Central at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Grace Christian, 7:45 p.m.
High School Girls
Ridgeview Christian at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.
Moorefield vs. Belpre, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
Bridgewater at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
College Men
Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Sweet Briar, Hollins in Farmville, 6 p.m.
High School
Broadway, Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broad Run, Central, Clarke County, Herndon, Martinsburg, Millbrook, Moorefield, Rockbridge County, Sherando, Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Neumann, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 2 p.m.
Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Troy at James Madison, 4 p.m.
N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Strasburg at Virginia High, 1 p.m.
Liberty-Bedford at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
East Hardy at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby at Patriot, 8:45 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
James Madison, Mary Baldwin at Marlin Invitational at Virginia Beach Sports Center, 10 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at SPIRE Midwest Collegiate Invitational at SPIRE Institute, 10 a.m.
Bridgewater at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, 10 a.m.
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Waynesboro at VMI Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
College
Navy at James Madison, 10 a.m.
High School
East Rockingham, Spotswood, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 8 a.m.
Broadway, Turner Ashby at Sherando, 8:45 a.m.
Mountain View, Strasburg vs. Central at Manassas Park, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Baruch at Widener University, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Widener, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Harrisonburg at McLean, 10 a.m.
Broad Run, Central, Clarke County, Herndon, Martinsburg, Millbrook, Moorefield, Rockbridge County, Sherando, Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 10 a.m.
Riverheads at Midlothian, 10 a.m.
Stuarts Draft at James River, 10 a.m.
