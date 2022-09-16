TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Bridgewater at Bridgewater College Invitational, 9:45 a.m.

High School

Broadway, Spotswood at Fork Union Invitational, 9 a.m.

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Mountain View, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Staunton, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial at Augusta County Invitational, 10 a.m.

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Broadway, Fort efiance, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood at Waynesboro, 2:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Transylvania at Eastern Mennonite 2 p.m.

Juniata at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at N.C. Wesleyan, 12 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at York, 3 p.m.

Alvernia at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Georgia State at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.

N.C. Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 12 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Liberty at James Madison, 1 p.m.

