TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Bridgewater at Bridgewater College Invitational, 9:45 a.m.
High School
Broadway, Spotswood at Fork Union Invitational, 9 a.m.
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Mountain View, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Staunton, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial at Augusta County Invitational, 10 a.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Broadway, Fort efiance, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood at Waynesboro, 2:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Transylvania at Eastern Mennonite 2 p.m.
Juniata at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at N.C. Wesleyan, 12 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at York, 3 p.m.
Alvernia at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Georgia State at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.
N.C. Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 12 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Liberty at James Madison, 1 p.m.
