TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford (DH), 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Roanoke (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at College of Charleston, 2 p.m.

High School

Skyline at Broadway, 11 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Fredericksburg Christian, 11 a.m.

Turner Ashby at Sherando, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championship, TBD

LACROSSE

College Men

Guilford at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

College Women

Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

Bridgewater at Wildcat Invitational, 10 a.m.

James Madison at Hurricane Alumni Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite, James Madison at George Mason Spring Invitational, 6:30 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Eastern View, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Hofstra at James Madison (DH), 1 p.m.

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon (DH), 1 p.m.

High School

Broadway vs. Halifax County at Brookville, 12:15 p.m.

Broadway at Brookville, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Delaware, 12 p.m.

College Women

Elon at James Madison 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championship, TBD

SOFTBALL

College

Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan (DH), 1 p.m.

Ferrum at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

