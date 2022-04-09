TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford (DH), 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Roanoke (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at College of Charleston, 2 p.m.
High School
Skyline at Broadway, 11 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Fredericksburg Christian, 11 a.m.
Turner Ashby at Sherando, 3 p.m.
GOLF
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championship, TBD
LACROSSE
College Men
Guilford at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
College Women
Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
Bridgewater at Wildcat Invitational, 10 a.m.
James Madison at Hurricane Alumni Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite, James Madison at George Mason Spring Invitational, 6:30 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Eastern View, 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Hofstra at James Madison (DH), 1 p.m.
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon (DH), 1 p.m.
High School
Broadway vs. Halifax County at Brookville, 12:15 p.m.
Broadway at Brookville, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Delaware, 12 p.m.
College Women
Elon at James Madison 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate Golf Championship, TBD
SOFTBALL
College
Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan (DH), 1 p.m.
Ferrum at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.