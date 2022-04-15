TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney (DH), 12 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 4 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, TBD

LACROSSE

College Men

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

James Madison Invitational, 10 a.m.

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic in Lynchburg, TBD

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at College of Charleston (DH), 12 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah (DH), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Northeastern at James Madison, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, TBD

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Penn State, 4 p.m.

