TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney (DH), 12 p.m.
Northeastern at James Madison, 4 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, TBD
LACROSSE
College Men
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
James Madison Invitational, 10 a.m.
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic in Lynchburg, TBD
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at College of Charleston (DH), 12 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah (DH), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Northeastern at James Madison, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, TBD
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Penn State, 4 p.m.
