TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Mary Baldwin at Wilson, 1 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Averett, 2 p.m.

Pfeiffer at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Clarke County at Warren County, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

NCAA Tournament First Round

James Madison vs. BYU, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Spotswood, Staunton at Monticello, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Hollins, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Fishburne Military at Waynesboro, 2:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby at Liberty-Bedford, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Christianburg, 11:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway at Loudoun County, 9 a.m.

Harrisonburg at Meridian, 9 a.m.

Central at Tuscarora, 9 a.m.

East Rockingham, Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance at Parry McCluer, 10 a.m.

Lord Botetourt, Strasburg, Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Maryland Eastern Shore at James Madison, 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.