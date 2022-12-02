TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Wilson, 1 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Averett, 2 p.m.
Pfeiffer at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Clarke County at Warren County, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
NCAA Tournament First Round
James Madison vs. BYU, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Spotswood, Staunton at Monticello, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Hollins, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Fishburne Military at Waynesboro, 2:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby at Liberty-Bedford, 9:30 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Christianburg, 11:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway at Loudoun County, 9 a.m.
Harrisonburg at Meridian, 9 a.m.
Central at Tuscarora, 9 a.m.
East Rockingham, Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance at Parry McCluer, 10 a.m.
Lord Botetourt, Strasburg, Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Maryland Eastern Shore at James Madison, 2 p.m.
