TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.

College Women

Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Virginia High School League Class 1, 2 and 3 championships at Green Hill Park, 11:45 a.m.

Virginia High School League Class 4, 5 and 6 championships at Great Meadows, 11:45 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Hofstra, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Maryland at James Madison, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Hofstra, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.