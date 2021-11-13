TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.
College Women
Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Virginia High School League Class 1, 2 and 3 championships at Green Hill Park, 11:45 a.m.
Virginia High School League Class 4, 5 and 6 championships at Great Meadows, 11:45 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Hofstra, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Maryland at James Madison, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Hofstra, 1 p.m.
