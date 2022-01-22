TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Randolph at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
College of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 12:30 p.m.
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 1:30 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Poca (W.Va) at Bristol, 2:30 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 2:30 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 11 a.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 12:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray 1 p.m.
Turner Ashby vs. Monticello at Western Albemarle, 7:45 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Patriot, 9 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, Spotswood vs. Sherando at Jim Barnett Indoor Pool, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Alderson Broaddus at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Heritage, 9 a.m.
Harrisonburg at John Champe, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at College of Charleston, 2 p.m.
