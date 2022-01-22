TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Randolph at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 12:30 p.m.

Monticello at Turner Ashby, 1:30 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. Poca (W.Va) at Bristol, 2:30 p.m.

Luray at Madison County, 2:30 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 11 a.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 12:30 p.m.

Madison County at Luray 1 p.m.

Turner Ashby vs. Monticello at Western Albemarle, 7:45 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Patriot, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, Spotswood vs. Sherando at Jim Barnett Indoor Pool, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Alderson Broaddus at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Heritage, 9 a.m.

Harrisonburg at John Champe, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at College of Charleston, 2 p.m.

