TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Tucker County at Moorefield, 6 p.m.
Regents at Blue Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Regents at Blue Ridge Christian, 5 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Grace Christian, 5 p.m.
Doddridge County at Pendleton County, 6:15 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial at Heritage-Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
High School
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Fort Defiance, Rockbridge County, Waynesboro at Liberty Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Methodist at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
Appalachian State at James Madison, 8 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.
William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.
United Christian Academy at Blue Ridge Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 4 p.m.
Mountain View at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Charlottesville at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby at Park View, 8:15 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial at Heritage-Lynchburg, 8:30 a.m.
Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton at VMI Invitational, 9 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
High School
John Handley vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob, 12:30 p.m.
East Rockingham, Mountain View, Spotswood at Signal Knob, 3 p.m.
Hampshire County, Jefferson, Strasburg at Shepherd University, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg, Madison County, Central at Signal Knob, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Page County at Randolph-Macon Academy, 9:45 a.m.
Broadway, Central, Mountain View at East Hardy, 10 a.m.
Charlottesville, Clarke County, Courtland, Eastern View, Fluvanna County, Harrisonburg, Meridian, Stuarts Draft, Strasburg at Madison County, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.