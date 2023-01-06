TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Tucker County at Moorefield, 6 p.m.

Regents at Blue Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

William Monroe at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Regents at Blue Ridge Christian, 5 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Grace Christian, 5 p.m.

Doddridge County at Pendleton County, 6:15 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial at Heritage-Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

High School

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Fort Defiance, Rockbridge County, Waynesboro at Liberty Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Methodist at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at James Madison, 8 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.

William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.

United Christian Academy at Blue Ridge Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood vs. Charlottesville at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby at Park View, 8:15 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial at Heritage-Lynchburg, 8:30 a.m.

Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton at VMI Invitational, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High School

John Handley vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob, 12:30 p.m.

East Rockingham, Mountain View, Spotswood at Signal Knob, 3 p.m.

Hampshire County, Jefferson, Strasburg at Shepherd University, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg, Madison County, Central at Signal Knob, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Page County at Randolph-Macon Academy, 9:45 a.m.

Broadway, Central, Mountain View at East Hardy, 10 a.m.

Charlottesville, Clarke County, Courtland, Eastern View, Fluvanna County, Harrisonburg, Meridian, Stuarts Draft, Strasburg at Madison County, 10 a.m.

