TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 2 p.m.

Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.

College Women

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Rappahannock County at Luray, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Valley District Championships at James Madison University, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Northeastern at James Madison, 2 p.m.

