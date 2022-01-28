TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 2 p.m.
Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.
College Women
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Rappahannock County at Luray, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Valley District Championships at James Madison University, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Northeastern at James Madison, 2 p.m.
