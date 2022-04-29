TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke (DH), 12 p.m.
Lynchburg at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at Presbyterian (DH), 2 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet, TBD
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at Drexel, 12 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships at University of Lynchburg, TBD
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet, TBD
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at Virginia Grand Prix in Charlottesville, 12:30 p.m.
