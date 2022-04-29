TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke (DH), 12 p.m.

Lynchburg at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at Presbyterian (DH), 2 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet, TBD

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison at Drexel, 12 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships at University of Lynchburg, TBD

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet, TBD

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at Virginia Grand Prix in Charlottesville, 12:30 p.m.

