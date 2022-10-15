TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Bridgewater at Aubrey Shenk Invitational in Gettysburg, Pa., 10 a.m.
High School
Broadway, Spotswood at Third Battle Of Winchester Battlefield, 9:30 a.m.
East Rockingham vs. Grace Christian at Coyner Springs Park, 10:30 a.m.
Clarke County, Luray at Pole Green Park, 12:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 1:30 p.m.
Meredith at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Wolfpack Intercollegiate in Raleigh, N.C., TBD
College Women
Bridgewater at Cardinal Fall Classic in Hagerstown, Md., TBD
SOCCER
College Men
William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Hampden-Sydney, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 1 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Meredith, 3 p.m.
Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Christ Chapel at Eastern Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 12 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Methodist, 12 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia State, 1 p.m.
Mary Baldwin vs. Salem at Methodist, 2 p.m.
Juniata at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
High School
King Abdullah at Eastern Mennonite, 12 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Wake Forest at James Madison, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Wolfpack Intercollegiate in Raleigh, N.C., TBD
College Women
Bridgewater at Cardinal Fall Classic in Hagerstown, Md., TBD
