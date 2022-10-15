TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Bridgewater at Aubrey Shenk Invitational in Gettysburg, Pa., 10 a.m.

High School

Broadway, Spotswood at Third Battle Of Winchester Battlefield, 9:30 a.m.

East Rockingham vs. Grace Christian at Coyner Springs Park, 10:30 a.m.

Clarke County, Luray at Pole Green Park, 12:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 1:30 p.m.

Meredith at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Wolfpack Intercollegiate in Raleigh, N.C., TBD

College Women

Bridgewater at Cardinal Fall Classic in Hagerstown, Md., TBD

SOCCER

College Men

William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Hampden-Sydney, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 1 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Meredith, 3 p.m.

Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Christ Chapel at Eastern Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 12 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Methodist, 12 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia State, 1 p.m.

Mary Baldwin vs. Salem at Methodist, 2 p.m.

Juniata at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

High School

King Abdullah at Eastern Mennonite, 12 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Wake Forest at James Madison, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Wolfpack Intercollegiate in Raleigh, N.C., TBD

College Women

Bridgewater at Cardinal Fall Classic in Hagerstown, Md., TBD

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.