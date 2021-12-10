TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Catholic at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Page County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Monticello, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Page County, 6:30 p.m.

Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

VHSL Class 1 State Championship

Riverheads vs. Galax at Salem City Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Liberty High School Opener, 8:30 a.m.

Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg at Walt Cormack Memorial, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Spotswood at Strasburg, 2 p.m.

Broadway at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

West Virginia at James Madison, 2 p.m.

