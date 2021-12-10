TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Catholic at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Page County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Monticello, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
VHSL Class 1 State Championship
Riverheads vs. Galax at Salem City Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Liberty High School Opener, 8:30 a.m.
Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg at Walt Cormack Memorial, 8:30 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Spotswood at Strasburg, 2 p.m.
Broadway at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
West Virginia at James Madison, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.