TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
High School Girls
Luray at East Rockingham, 12:30 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Carroll County at Glenvar, 1:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Fort Defiance at Shenandoah District championships at Waynesboro, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
East Rockingham at Region 2B championships at Warrenton Aquatics and Recreation Facility, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Penn State at James Madison, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Baldwin Wallace at Hiram (OH), 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Hiram (OH), 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Fort Defiance, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Region 3C championships at Wilson Memorial, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
George Mason at James Madison, 4 p.m.
College Women
Cornell at James Madison, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Mount St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
