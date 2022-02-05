TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

High School Girls

Luray at East Rockingham, 12:30 p.m.

Spotswood vs. Carroll County at Glenvar, 1:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Fort Defiance at Shenandoah District championships at Waynesboro, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

East Rockingham at Region 2B championships at Warrenton Aquatics and Recreation Facility, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Penn State at James Madison, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Baldwin Wallace at Hiram (OH), 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Hiram (OH), 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Fort Defiance, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Region 3C championships at Wilson Memorial, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

George Mason at James Madison, 4 p.m.

College Women

Cornell at James Madison, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Mount St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.