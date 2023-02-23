THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Pendleton County at Moorefield, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Moorefield vs. Frankfort, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Cornell at James Madison, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Men
Georgia State at James Madison, 8 p.m.
College Women
Marshall at James Madison 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Petersburg at Tucker County, 5:45 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
Mary Baldwin at D-III Atlantic Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C., 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Penn at Wolfpack Classic in Raleigh, N.C., 10 a.m.
James Madison vs. East Tennessee State at Wolfpack Classic in Raleigh, N.C., 12:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Radford, 2 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Cornell, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater (DH), 11 a.m.
Oneonta at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.
Kenyon at Mary Baldwin (DH), 12 p.m.
Cornell at James Madison, 2 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Wolfpack Individual Invitational in Raleigh N.C., 9 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Roanoke College, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at High Point, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Bethany, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Penn at Wolfpack Classic in Raleigh, N.C., 10 a.m.
Mary Baldwin at Lynchburg (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
College
James Madison at ECAC Championships in Annapolis, Md., 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
College Women
Mary Baldwin at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Messiah at Eastern Mennonite, 12 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Wilson at Mary Baldwin (DH), 12 p.m.
Cornell at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Wolfpack Individual Invitational in Raleigh N.C., 9 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Roanoke College, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater vs. Hendrix in Demorest, Ga., 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Pitt-Bradford at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
College
James Madison at ECAC Championships in Annapolis, Md., 9 a.m.
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison at Penn State, 10 a.m.
