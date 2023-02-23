THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Pendleton County at Moorefield, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Moorefield vs. Frankfort, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Cornell at James Madison, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Men

Georgia State at James Madison, 8 p.m.

College Women

Marshall at James Madison 5 p.m.

High School Boys

Petersburg at Tucker County, 5:45 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

College

Mary Baldwin at D-III Atlantic Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C., 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Penn at Wolfpack Classic in Raleigh, N.C., 10 a.m.

James Madison vs. East Tennessee State at Wolfpack Classic in Raleigh, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Radford, 2 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Cornell, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater (DH), 11 a.m.

Oneonta at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.

Kenyon at Mary Baldwin (DH), 12 p.m.

Cornell at James Madison, 2 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Wolfpack Individual Invitational in Raleigh N.C., 9 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

College

Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Roanoke College, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison at High Point, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Bethany, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Guilford, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Penn at Wolfpack Classic in Raleigh, N.C., 10 a.m.

Mary Baldwin at Lynchburg (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College

James Madison at ECAC Championships in Annapolis, Md., 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Mary Baldwin at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.

College Women

Mary Baldwin at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Messiah at Eastern Mennonite, 12 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Wilson at Mary Baldwin (DH), 12 p.m.

Cornell at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Wolfpack Individual Invitational in Raleigh N.C., 9 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

College

Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Roanoke College, 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater vs. Hendrix in Demorest, Ga., 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Pitt-Bradford at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College

James Madison at ECAC Championships in Annapolis, Md., 9 a.m.

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison at Penn State, 10 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.