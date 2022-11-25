TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison vs. Coastal Georgia in Savannah, Ga., 11 a.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison vs. South Dakota State in Savannah, Ga., 12 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 12 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison vs. Valparaiso in Savannah, Ga., 12 p.m.
Marymount at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
College Women
Wilson at Bridgewater, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.