TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Penn State-Behrend at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at James Madison, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College
Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater vs. Rensselaer at Penn Park, 2 p.m.
College Women
High Point at James Madison, 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Pitt-Bradford at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.
James Madison at UCF, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at William & Mary, 11 a.m.
College Women
James Madison at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 12 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Claremont, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Redlands (DH), 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater vs. Hanover at Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Hanover at Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 11 a.m.
