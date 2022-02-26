TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Penn State-Behrend at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at James Madison, 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College

Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater vs. Rensselaer at Penn Park, 2 p.m.

College Women

High Point at James Madison, 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Pitt-Bradford at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.

James Madison at UCF, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at William & Mary, 11 a.m.

College Women

James Madison at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 12 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater at Claremont, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Redlands (DH), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater vs. Hanover at Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater vs. Hanover at Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 11 a.m.

