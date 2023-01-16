THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
South Alabama 63, James Madison 62
College Women
James Madison 73, Appalachian State 64
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 80, Massanutten Military Academy 23
North Cross 63, Fishburne Military 34
Harrisonburg 69, Turner Ashby 38
Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 35
Riverheads 69, Mountain View 42
Strasburg 46, Clarke County 42
East Hardy 67, Tygarts Calley 33
Frankfort 65, Moorefield 54
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian 45, Temple Christian 35
East Hardy 44, Pocahontas County 31
Turner Ashby 61, Harrisonburg 20
Broadway 70, Fort Defiance 58
Central 53, Strasburg 44
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Chelsea Academy 58, Grace Christian 55
Spotswood 70, Rockbridge County 50
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Harrisonburg 68
Fort Defiance 59, Waynesboro 46
Wilson Memorial 67, Riverheads 55
Staunton 53, Buffalo Gap 40
Clarke County 63, Luray 50
Strasburg 35, Central 21
East Rockingham 64, Page County 48
Madison County 57, Rappahannock County 43
Pendleton County 86, Harman 35
High School Girls
Chelsea Academy 53, Grace Christian 30
Tucker County 59, Moorefield 30
Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 23
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54, Harrisonburg 7
Buffalo Gap 57, Staunton 31
Fort Defiance 71, Waynesboro 37
Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 36
Frankfort 48, Petersburg 38
Clarke County 44, Luray 42
Page County 43, East Rockingham 29
Rappahannock County 42, Madison County 27
Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Ridgeview Christian 47
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 62, Georgia State 57
Ferrum 81, Eastern Mennonite 56
Hampden-Sydney 80, Bridgewater 63
College Women
James Madison 83, Georgia Southern 71
Bridgewater 84, Hollins 53
Guilford 83, Eastern Mennonite 44
High School Boys
Grace Christian 51. Blue Ridge Christian 36
Central 47, Mountain View 36
Petersburg 57, Pocahontas County 33
High School Girls
Keyser 62, Pendleton County 52
Luray 51, Stuarts Draft 21
Grace Christian 27, Blue Ridge Christian 17
Virginia Episcopal 59, Eastern Mennonite 16
Clarke County 47, Strasburg 28
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Wittenberg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
