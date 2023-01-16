THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

South Alabama 63, James Madison 62

College Women

James Madison 73, Appalachian State 64

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 80, Massanutten Military Academy 23

North Cross 63, Fishburne Military 34

Harrisonburg 69, Turner Ashby 38

Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 35

Riverheads 69, Mountain View 42

Strasburg 46, Clarke County 42

East Hardy 67, Tygarts Calley 33

Frankfort 65, Moorefield 54

High School Girls

Blue Ridge Christian 45, Temple Christian 35

East Hardy 44, Pocahontas County 31

Turner Ashby 61, Harrisonburg 20

Broadway 70, Fort Defiance 58

Central 53, Strasburg 44

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Chelsea Academy 58, Grace Christian 55

Spotswood 70, Rockbridge County 50

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Harrisonburg 68

Fort Defiance 59, Waynesboro 46

Wilson Memorial 67, Riverheads 55

Staunton 53, Buffalo Gap 40

Clarke County 63, Luray 50

Strasburg 35, Central 21

East Rockingham 64, Page County 48

Madison County 57, Rappahannock County 43

Pendleton County 86, Harman 35

High School Girls

Chelsea Academy 53, Grace Christian 30

Tucker County 59, Moorefield 30

Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 23

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54, Harrisonburg 7

Buffalo Gap 57, Staunton 31

Fort Defiance 71, Waynesboro 37

Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 36

Frankfort 48, Petersburg 38

Clarke County 44, Luray 42

Page County 43, East Rockingham 29

Rappahannock County 42, Madison County 27

Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Ridgeview Christian 47

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 62, Georgia State 57

Ferrum 81, Eastern Mennonite 56

Hampden-Sydney 80, Bridgewater 63

College Women

James Madison 83, Georgia Southern 71

Bridgewater 84, Hollins 53

Guilford 83, Eastern Mennonite 44

High School Boys

Grace Christian 51. Blue Ridge Christian 36

Central 47, Mountain View 36

Petersburg 57, Pocahontas County 33

High School Girls

Keyser 62, Pendleton County 52

Luray 51, Stuarts Draft 21

Grace Christian 27, Blue Ridge Christian 17

Virginia Episcopal 59, Eastern Mennonite 16

Clarke County 47, Strasburg 28

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Wittenberg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.