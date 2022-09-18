SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 3, Liberty 2
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 5, Transylvania 1
Bridgewater 2, Juniata 1
SOCCER
College Men
Georgia State 3, James Madison 1
Eastern Mennonite 0, Alvernia 0
York 2, Bridgewater 1
College Women
Mary Baldwin 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
Bridgewater 14, N.C. Wesleyan 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 3, Lancaster Bible 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Mary Baldwin 0
Southern Virginia 3, Bridgewater 1
Bridgewater 3, Greensboro 2
