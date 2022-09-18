SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 3, Liberty 2

SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite 5, Transylvania 1

Bridgewater 2, Juniata 1

SOCCER

College Men

Georgia State 3, James Madison 1

Eastern Mennonite 0, Alvernia 0

York 2, Bridgewater 1

College Women

Mary Baldwin 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Bridgewater 14, N.C. Wesleyan 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 3, Lancaster Bible 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Mary Baldwin 0

Southern Virginia 3, Bridgewater 1

Bridgewater 3, Greensboro 2

