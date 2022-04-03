SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Elon 10, James Madison 2
Christopher Newport 17, Eastern Mennonite 6
SOFTBALL
College
UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1
TENNIS
College Women
Clemson 4, James Madison 3
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Hampden-Sydney 6, Eastern Mennonite 5
Hamden-Sydney 4, Eastern Mennonite 3
Randolph-Macon 14, Bridgewater 10
Randolph-Macon 7, Bridgewater 2
James Madison 8, Elon 4
High School
Broadway 15, East Rockingham 13
LACROSSE
College Men
Randolph-Macon 18, Bridgewater 11
College Women
James Madison 17, Hofstra 10
Randolph-Macon 19, Bridgewater 9
SOFTBALL
College
UNC WIlmington 2, James Madison 1
James Madison 3, UNC Wilmington 2
Bridgewater 5, Guilford 3
Bridgewater 9, Guilford 1
Eastern Mennonite 1, Randolph 0
Eastern Mennonite 13, Randolph 9
High School
East Rockingham 11, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 7, Franklin County 3
Turner Ashby 14, William Byrd 0
