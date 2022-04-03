SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Elon 10, James Madison 2

Christopher Newport 17, Eastern Mennonite 6

SOFTBALL

College

UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1

TENNIS

College Women

Clemson 4, James Madison 3

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Hampden-Sydney 6, Eastern Mennonite 5

Hamden-Sydney 4, Eastern Mennonite 3

Randolph-Macon 14, Bridgewater 10

Randolph-Macon 7, Bridgewater 2

James Madison 8, Elon 4

High School

Broadway 15, East Rockingham 13

LACROSSE

College Men

Randolph-Macon 18, Bridgewater 11

College Women

James Madison 17, Hofstra 10

Randolph-Macon 19, Bridgewater 9

SOFTBALL

College

UNC WIlmington 2, James Madison 1

James Madison 3, UNC Wilmington 2

Bridgewater 5, Guilford 3

Bridgewater 9, Guilford 1

Eastern Mennonite 1, Randolph 0

Eastern Mennonite 13, Randolph 9

High School

East Rockingham 11, Broadway 0

Turner Ashby 7, Franklin County 3

Turner Ashby 14, William Byrd 0

