TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater 84, Randolph 70

Lynchburg 76, Eastern Mennonite 70

James Madison 95, College of Charleston 94

College Women

Bridgewater 48, Guilford 44

Lynchburg 86, Eastern Mennonite 44

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 36, Broadway 35

Turner Ashby 58, Monticello 37

Poca (W.Va) 52, East Rockingham 45

Madison County 62, Luray 41

Eastern Mennonite 74, Roanoke Catholic 73

Buffalo Gap 44, Fort Defiance 39

Clarke County 62, Mountain View 50

Riverheads 49, Staunton 46

High School Girls

Harrisonburg 55, Broadway 51

East Rockingham 49, Mountain View 42

Fort Defiance 74, Buffalo Gap 51

Luray 62, Madison County 36

Turner Ashby 64, Monticello 46

Riverheads 55, Staunton 52

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Alderson Broaddus 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 64, College of Charleston 55

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.