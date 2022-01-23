TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater 84, Randolph 70
Lynchburg 76, Eastern Mennonite 70
James Madison 95, College of Charleston 94
College Women
Bridgewater 48, Guilford 44
Lynchburg 86, Eastern Mennonite 44
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 36, Broadway 35
Turner Ashby 58, Monticello 37
Poca (W.Va) 52, East Rockingham 45
Madison County 62, Luray 41
Eastern Mennonite 74, Roanoke Catholic 73
Buffalo Gap 44, Fort Defiance 39
Clarke County 62, Mountain View 50
Riverheads 49, Staunton 46
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 55, Broadway 51
East Rockingham 49, Mountain View 42
Fort Defiance 74, Buffalo Gap 51
Luray 62, Madison County 36
Turner Ashby 64, Monticello 46
Riverheads 55, Staunton 52
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Alderson Broaddus 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 64, College of Charleston 55
