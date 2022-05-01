SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 4, Presbyterian 0
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Presbyterian 5, James Madison 2
Presbyterian 3, James Madison 1
Eastern Mennonite 6, Roanoke 5
Roanoke 12, Eastern Mennonite 7
Bridgewater 6, Lynchburg 2
Lynchburg 12, Bridgewater 6
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison 18, Drexel 12
SOFTBALL
College
ODAC Tournament
Randolph-Macon 5, Bridgewater 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.