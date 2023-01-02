SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 72, Marshall 66
St. Mary’s 78, Bridgewater 76
College Women
James Madison 68, Old Dominion 54
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 60, Mary Baldwin 58
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 65, Mary Baldwin 58
High School Boys
East Hardy 60, Tygarts Valley 53
Eastern Mennonite 58, Walsingham Academy 49
Rockbridge County 57, Salem 53
Floyd County 50, Broadway 44
Parry McCluer 49, Riverheads 44
Pendleton County 76, Union 15
Central 45, Buffalo Gap 43
Page County 54, Stuarts Draft 49
Sherando 59, Strasburg 40
High School Girls
Moorefield 37, Liberty 30
Hidden Valley 47, Rockbridge County 32
Parry McCluer 45, Riverheads 35
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 63, Georgia State 47
Bridgewater 77, Wilson 65
College Women
James Madison 77, Coastal Carolina 56
High School Boys
Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton 56
East Rockingham 59, Madison County 52
Timberlake Christian 61, Ridgeview Christian 40
Moorefield 73, Pendleton County 66
Fort Defiance 45, Monticello 35
Riverheads 75 Bath County 43
Cave Spring 60, Broadway 45
James Wood 65, Clarke County 40
Spotswood 63, E.C. Glass 56
High School Girls
Elkins 49, East Hardy 34
East Rockingham 50, Madison County 26
Millbrook 40, Turner Ashby 34
Strasburg 41, Central 36
Skyline 56, Buffalo Gap 53
James Wood 35, Clarke County 32
Sherando 63, Broadway 34
Page County 32, Stuarts Draft 20
Spotswood 59, Tuscarora 42
Mountain View 39, Staunton 35
Eastern Mennonite 53, Ridgeview Christian 42
