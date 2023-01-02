SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 72, Marshall 66

St. Mary’s 78, Bridgewater 76

College Women

James Madison 68, Old Dominion 54

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 60, Mary Baldwin 58

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 65, Mary Baldwin 58

High School Boys

East Hardy 60, Tygarts Valley 53

Eastern Mennonite 58, Walsingham Academy 49

Rockbridge County 57, Salem 53

Floyd County 50, Broadway 44

Parry McCluer 49, Riverheads 44

Pendleton County 76, Union 15

Central 45, Buffalo Gap 43

Page County 54, Stuarts Draft 49

Sherando 59, Strasburg 40

High School Girls

Moorefield 37, Liberty 30

Hidden Valley 47, Rockbridge County 32

Parry McCluer 45, Riverheads 35

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 63, Georgia State 47

Bridgewater 77, Wilson 65

College Women

James Madison 77, Coastal Carolina 56

High School Boys

Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton 56

East Rockingham 59, Madison County 52

Timberlake Christian 61, Ridgeview Christian 40

Moorefield 73, Pendleton County 66

Fort Defiance 45, Monticello 35

Riverheads 75 Bath County 43

Cave Spring 60, Broadway 45

James Wood 65, Clarke County 40

Spotswood 63, E.C. Glass 56

High School Girls

Elkins 49, East Hardy 34

East Rockingham 50, Madison County 26

Millbrook 40, Turner Ashby 34

Strasburg 41, Central 36

Skyline 56, Buffalo Gap 53

James Wood 35, Clarke County 32

Sherando 63, Broadway 34

Page County 32, Stuarts Draft 20

Spotswood 59, Tuscarora 42

Mountain View 39, Staunton 35

Eastern Mennonite 53, Ridgeview Christian 42

