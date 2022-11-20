SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Gettysburg 60, Eastern Mennonite 56

Penn State Harrisburg 75, Bridgewater 63

Alfred 82, Mary Baldwin 67

College Women

Mary Washington 84, Mary Baldwin 43

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 42, Georgia State 40

Apprentice 38, Bridgewater 28

VOLLEYBALL

College

Sun Belt Conference Semifinals

James Madison 3, Troy 2

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Salisbury 74, Mary Baldwin 69

VOLLEYBALL

College

Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals

James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 82, Longwood 55

