SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Gettysburg 60, Eastern Mennonite 56
Penn State Harrisburg 75, Bridgewater 63
Alfred 82, Mary Baldwin 67
College Women
Mary Washington 84, Mary Baldwin 43
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 42, Georgia State 40
Apprentice 38, Bridgewater 28
VOLLEYBALL
College
Sun Belt Conference Semifinals
James Madison 3, Troy 2
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Salisbury 74, Mary Baldwin 69
VOLLEYBALL
College
Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals
James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 82, Longwood 55
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.