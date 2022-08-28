SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 6, Bucknell 2
SOCCER
College Men
NJIT 1, James Madison 0
College Women
James Madison 2, La Salle 0
SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Robert Morris 0
James Madison 3, Kent State 2
High School Girls
Pendleton County 2, Page County 1
Western Albemarle 2, Waynesboro 0
Fort Defiance 2, Cumberland 0
Page County 2, Grace Christian 0
Turner Ashby 2, Chancellor 1
Rockbridge County 2, William Monroe 0
Bath County 2, Page County 0
Fort Defiance 2, Liberty Christian Academy 0
Turner Ashby 2, Waynesboro 1
Bath County 3, Page County 0
East Rockingham 2, Broadway 0
Western Albemarle 2, Turner Ashby 0
Rockbridge County 2, Staunton 0
Spotswood 2, Liberty Christian Academy 2
East Rockingham 2, Spotsylvania 0
Waynesboro 2, Chancellor 1
Fort Defiance 2, Western Albemarle 1
Broadway 2, Fluvanna County 1
Spotswood 2, Cumberland 0
East Rockingham 2, Fluvanna County 0
Turner Ashby 2, William Monroe 0
Liberty Christian Academy 2, Waynesboro 0
Rockbridge County 2, Charlottesville 0
Spotsylvania 2, Broadway 0
Fort Defiance 2, Spotswood 0
Rockbridge County 2, East Rockingham 1
Broadway 2, Cumberland 0
Fluvanna County 2, Spotswood 0
Spotsylvania 2, Waynesboro 0
Western Albemarle 2, East Rockingham 0
Broadway 2, Chancellor 0
Spotswood 2, William Monroe 0
Fluvanna County 2, Turner Ashby 1
Rockbridge County 2, Fort Defiance 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.