SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 6, Bucknell 2

SOCCER

College Men

NJIT 1, James Madison 0

College Women

James Madison 2, La Salle 0

SATURDAY

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Robert Morris 0

James Madison 3, Kent State 2

High School Girls

Pendleton County 2, Page County 1

Western Albemarle 2, Waynesboro 0

Fort Defiance 2, Cumberland 0

Page County 2, Grace Christian 0

Turner Ashby 2, Chancellor 1

Rockbridge County 2, William Monroe 0

Bath County 2, Page County 0

Fort Defiance 2, Liberty Christian Academy 0

Turner Ashby 2, Waynesboro 1

Bath County 3, Page County 0

East Rockingham 2, Broadway 0

Western Albemarle 2, Turner Ashby 0

Rockbridge County 2, Staunton 0

Spotswood 2, Liberty Christian Academy 2

East Rockingham 2, Spotsylvania 0

Waynesboro 2, Chancellor 1

Fort Defiance 2, Western Albemarle 1

Broadway 2, Fluvanna County 1

Spotswood 2, Cumberland 0

East Rockingham 2, Fluvanna County 0

Turner Ashby 2, William Monroe 0

Liberty Christian Academy 2, Waynesboro 0

Rockbridge County 2, Charlottesville 0

Spotsylvania 2, Broadway 0

Fort Defiance 2, Spotswood 0

Rockbridge County 2, East Rockingham 1

Broadway 2, Cumberland 0

Fluvanna County 2, Spotswood 0

Spotsylvania 2, Waynesboro 0

Western Albemarle 2, East Rockingham 0

Broadway 2, Chancellor 0

Spotswood 2, William Monroe 0

Fluvanna County 2, Turner Ashby 1

Rockbridge County 2, Fort Defiance 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.