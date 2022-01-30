SUNDAY

College Women

Northeastern 62, James Madison 50

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Delaware 85, James Madison 69

Eastern Mennonite 73, Ferrum 65

Guilford 61, Bridgewater 43

College Women

Randolph 58, Eastern Mennonite 54

Roanoke 59, Bridgewater 56

High School Boys

Virginia Episcopal 47, Eastern Mennonite 45

