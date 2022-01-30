SUNDAY
College Women
Northeastern 62, James Madison 50
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Delaware 85, James Madison 69
Eastern Mennonite 73, Ferrum 65
Guilford 61, Bridgewater 43
College Women
Randolph 58, Eastern Mennonite 54
Roanoke 59, Bridgewater 56
High School Boys
Virginia Episcopal 47, Eastern Mennonite 45
