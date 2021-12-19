SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 62, Wakefield 54
Luray 60, Buffalo Gap 32
Staunton 63, Page County 54
William Monroe 47, Harrisonburg 40
Millbrook 76, Spotswood 67
James River 74, East Rockingham 68
High School Girls
Millbrook 68, Spotswood 51
