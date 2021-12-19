SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 62, Wakefield 54

Luray 60, Buffalo Gap 32

Staunton 63, Page County 54

William Monroe 47, Harrisonburg 40

Millbrook 76, Spotswood 67

James River 74, East Rockingham 68

High School Girls

Millbrook 68, Spotswood 51

