SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Towson 79, James Madison 70

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hampden-Sydney 70, Bridgewater 50

James Madison 95, William & Mary 91

Guilford 79, Eastern Mennonite 59

College Women

Randolph-Macon 86, Eastern Mennonite 65

Bridgewater 79, Ferrum 53

High School Boys

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Harrisonburg 51

Lord Botetourt 56, Spotswood 54

Alleghany County 65, Page County 46

Woodberry Forest 64, Eastern Mennonite 47

High School Girls

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Harrisonburg 35

Pulaski County 74, Spotswood 41

Central 52, Page County 49

