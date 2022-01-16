SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Towson 79, James Madison 70
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hampden-Sydney 70, Bridgewater 50
James Madison 95, William & Mary 91
Guilford 79, Eastern Mennonite 59
College Women
Randolph-Macon 86, Eastern Mennonite 65
Bridgewater 79, Ferrum 53
High School Boys
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Harrisonburg 51
Lord Botetourt 56, Spotswood 54
Alleghany County 65, Page County 46
Woodberry Forest 64, Eastern Mennonite 47
High School Girls
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Harrisonburg 35
Pulaski County 74, Spotswood 41
Central 52, Page County 49
