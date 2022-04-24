SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 10, William & Mary 3
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 11, Drexel 4
Bridgewater 9, Hood 7
Bridgewater 6, Hood 2
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 4, William & Mary 1
Eastern Mennonite 17, Randolph-Macon 8
Randolph-Macon 16, Eastern Mennonite 8
Bridgewater 7, Guilford 5
Bridgewater 17, Guilford 0
High School
Buffalo Gap 7, Fort Defiance 3
LACROSSE
College
James Madison 14, Delaware 11
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 4, Drexel 1
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 5
Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Virginia Wesleyan 6, Bridgewater 2
Virginia Wesleyan 4, Bridgewater 0
High School
Fort Defiance 4, Buffalo Gap 0
