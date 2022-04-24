SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 10, William & Mary 3

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 11, Drexel 4

Bridgewater 9, Hood 7

Bridgewater 6, Hood 2

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 4, William & Mary 1

Eastern Mennonite 17, Randolph-Macon 8

Randolph-Macon 16, Eastern Mennonite 8

Bridgewater 7, Guilford 5

Bridgewater 17, Guilford 0

High School

Buffalo Gap 7, Fort Defiance 3

LACROSSE

College

James Madison 14, Delaware 11

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 4, Drexel 1

Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 5

Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

Virginia Wesleyan 6, Bridgewater 2

Virginia Wesleyan 4, Bridgewater 0

High School

Fort Defiance 4, Buffalo Gap 0

