SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 106, Gallaudet 43
Wilson 52, Eastern Mennonite 50
Catholic 65, Bridgewater 62
College Women
Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 42
Greensboro 83, Mary Baldwin 51
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 70, Fredericksburg Christian 54
East Rockingham 49, Maggie Walker 40
Martinsburg 55, Harrisonburg 48
James Wood 60, Clarke County 46
Buffalo Gap 65, Grace Christian 44
High School Girls
Clarke County 49, James Wood 45
Western Albemarle 47, Stuarts Draft 24
Wilson Memorial 45, Strasburg 43
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Seton 54, Eastern Mennonite 40
Clarke County 60, Warren County 22
Fort Defiance 48, Rockbridge County 42
Grace Christian 48, Fresta Valley 12
Buffalo Gap 48, Mountain View 28
Charlottesville 81, Wilson Memorial 58
Amherst County 73, Waynesboro 46
High School Girls
Northside 58, Rockbridge County 38
Grace Christian 37, Fresta Valley 14
Parry McCluer 49, Riverheads 34
Petersburg 51, Union 34
Broadway 61, Waynesboro 40
Buffalo Gap 52, Mountain View 32
Charlottesville 58, Wilson Memorial 39
Central 59, Skyline 47
Clarke County 67, Warren County 19
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Fishburne Military 48, Covenant 47
Roanoke Valley 53, Blue Ridge Christian 36
Spotswood 67, East Rockingham 30
Turner Ashby 45, Luray 44
Pendleton County 75, Frankfort 43
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian 44, Roanoke Valley Christian 40
Foxcroft 26, Eastern Mennonite 23
Tucker County 47, East Hardy 35
Spotswood 50, East Rockingham 19
Turner Ashby 38, Luray 36
Fort Defiance 85, Monticello 43
Mountain View 37, Staunton 35
Western Albemarle 43, Stuarts Draft 20
