SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 106, Gallaudet 43

Wilson 52, Eastern Mennonite 50

Catholic 65, Bridgewater 62

College Women

Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 42

Greensboro 83, Mary Baldwin 51

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 70, Fredericksburg Christian 54

East Rockingham 49, Maggie Walker 40

Martinsburg 55, Harrisonburg 48

James Wood 60, Clarke County 46

Buffalo Gap 65, Grace Christian 44

High School Girls

Clarke County 49, James Wood 45

Western Albemarle 47, Stuarts Draft 24

Wilson Memorial 45, Strasburg 43

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Seton 54, Eastern Mennonite 40

Clarke County 60, Warren County 22

Fort Defiance 48, Rockbridge County 42

Grace Christian 48, Fresta Valley 12

Buffalo Gap 48, Mountain View 28

Charlottesville 81, Wilson Memorial 58

Amherst County 73, Waynesboro 46

High School Girls

Northside 58, Rockbridge County 38

Grace Christian 37, Fresta Valley 14

Parry McCluer 49, Riverheads 34

Petersburg 51, Union 34

Broadway 61, Waynesboro 40

Buffalo Gap 52, Mountain View 32

Charlottesville 58, Wilson Memorial 39

Central 59, Skyline 47

Clarke County 67, Warren County 19

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Fishburne Military 48, Covenant 47

Roanoke Valley 53, Blue Ridge Christian 36

Spotswood 67, East Rockingham 30

Turner Ashby 45, Luray 44

Pendleton County 75, Frankfort 43

High School Girls

Blue Ridge Christian 44, Roanoke Valley Christian 40

Foxcroft 26, Eastern Mennonite 23

Tucker County 47, East Hardy 35

Spotswood 50, East Rockingham 19

Turner Ashby 38, Luray 36

Fort Defiance 85, Monticello 43

Mountain View 37, Staunton 35

Western Albemarle 43, Stuarts Draft 20

