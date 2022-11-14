SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 97, Buffalo 62

Eastern Mennonite 84, Albright 80

Bridgewater 59, Lancaster Bible 56

Mary Baldwin 66, Goucher 57

College Women

Notre Dame of Maryland 70, Eastern Mennonite 64

Bridgewater 55, Maryville 44

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3

Bridgewater 64, Guilford 22

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, South Alabama 0

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Lancaster Bible 68, Eastern Mennonite 66

Bridgewater 77, Albright 67

Randolph-Macon 71, Mary Baldwin 49

College Women

Roanoke 96, Mary Baldwin 58

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, South Alabama 1

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 106, Hampton 58

College Women

James Madison 80, Millersville 39

Eastern Mennonite 54, Penn State-Altoona 48

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 5, Georgia State 0

