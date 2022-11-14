SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 97, Buffalo 62
Eastern Mennonite 84, Albright 80
Bridgewater 59, Lancaster Bible 56
Mary Baldwin 66, Goucher 57
College Women
Notre Dame of Maryland 70, Eastern Mennonite 64
Bridgewater 55, Maryville 44
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3
Bridgewater 64, Guilford 22
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, South Alabama 0
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Lancaster Bible 68, Eastern Mennonite 66
Bridgewater 77, Albright 67
Randolph-Macon 71, Mary Baldwin 49
College Women
Roanoke 96, Mary Baldwin 58
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, South Alabama 1
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 106, Hampton 58
College Women
James Madison 80, Millersville 39
Eastern Mennonite 54, Penn State-Altoona 48
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison 5, Georgia State 0
