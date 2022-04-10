SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

College of Charleston 7, James Madison 6

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 3, Hofstra 2

Virginia Wesleyan 11, Eastern Mennonite 2

Virginia Wesleyan 10, Eastern Mennonite 1

Ferrum 2, Bridgewater 0

Bridgewater 12, Ferrum 0

TENNIS

College Women

Lynchburg 9, Bridgewater 0

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

College of Charleston 10, James Madison 9

Eastern Mennonite 22, Guilford 16

Guilford 7, Eastern Mennonite 6

Bridgewater 5, Roanoke 2

Bridgewater 10, Roanoke 2

High School

Broadway 9, Skyline 4

Sherando 11, Turner Ashby 1

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater 19, Guilford 10

College Women

James Madison 18, Elon 2

Lynchburg 16, Bridgewater 8

SOFTBALL

College

Hofstra 4, James Madison 3

Hofstra 6, James Madison 5

Ferrum 5, Eastern Mennonite 2

Ferrum 15, Eastern Mennonite 8

Randolph-Macon 9, Bridgewater 1

Bridgewater 12, Randolph-Macon 1

TENNIS

College Men

Delaware 4, James Madison 3

College Women

James Madison 6, Elon 1

