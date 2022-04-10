SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
College of Charleston 7, James Madison 6
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 3, Hofstra 2
Virginia Wesleyan 11, Eastern Mennonite 2
Virginia Wesleyan 10, Eastern Mennonite 1
Ferrum 2, Bridgewater 0
Bridgewater 12, Ferrum 0
TENNIS
College Women
Lynchburg 9, Bridgewater 0
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
College of Charleston 10, James Madison 9
Eastern Mennonite 22, Guilford 16
Guilford 7, Eastern Mennonite 6
Bridgewater 5, Roanoke 2
Bridgewater 10, Roanoke 2
High School
Broadway 9, Skyline 4
Sherando 11, Turner Ashby 1
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater 19, Guilford 10
College Women
James Madison 18, Elon 2
Lynchburg 16, Bridgewater 8
SOFTBALL
College
Hofstra 4, James Madison 3
Hofstra 6, James Madison 5
Ferrum 5, Eastern Mennonite 2
Ferrum 15, Eastern Mennonite 8
Randolph-Macon 9, Bridgewater 1
Bridgewater 12, Randolph-Macon 1
TENNIS
College Men
Delaware 4, James Madison 3
College Women
James Madison 6, Elon 1
