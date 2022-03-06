SUNDAY
BASEBALL
James Madison 19, Quinnipiac 1
LaGrange 10, Eastern Mennonite 2
SOFTBALL
College
George Washington 4, James Madison 3
Eastern Mennonite 11, Hilbert 2
Eastern Mennonite 7, Cedar Crest 6
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 6, Quinnipiac 4
LaGrange 12, Eastern Mennonite 1
LaGrange 13, Eastern Mennonite 2
LACROSSE
College Men
Mary Washington 13, Bridgewater 9
SOFTBALL
College
Rutgers 9, James Madison 1
James Madison 3, Lehigh 0
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison 4, Michigan State 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.