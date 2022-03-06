SUNDAY

BASEBALL

James Madison 19, Quinnipiac 1

LaGrange 10, Eastern Mennonite 2

SOFTBALL

College

George Washington 4, James Madison 3

Eastern Mennonite 11, Hilbert 2

Eastern Mennonite 7, Cedar Crest 6

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 6, Quinnipiac 4

LaGrange 12, Eastern Mennonite 1

LaGrange 13, Eastern Mennonite 2

LACROSSE

College Men

Mary Washington 13, Bridgewater 9

SOFTBALL

College

Rutgers 9, James Madison 1

James Madison 3, Lehigh 0

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison 4, Michigan State 1

