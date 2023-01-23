SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Southern Mississippi 83, James Madison 70
Averett 63, Eastern Mennonite 59
Bridgewater 76, Ferrum 69
N.C. Wesleyan 83, Mary Baldwin 72
College Women
James Madison 80, Troy 79
Averett 76, Eastern Mennonite 68
Guilford 62, Bridgewater 58
N.C. Wesleyan 72, Mary Baldwin 56
High School Boys
Virginia High 52, Strasburg 39
Riverheads 56, Liberty-Bedford 30
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Baruch 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
Eastern Mennonite 3, Widener 0
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 77, Wakefield 38
Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 49
Spotswood 57, Turner Ashby 23
Fort Defiance 50, Stuarts Draft 45
Staunton 73, Riverheads 44
Wilson Memorial 64, Waynesboro 51
Pendleton County 91, Richwood 47
Central 50, Mountain View 40
Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 37
High School Girls
Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 27
Belpre 56, Moorefield 53
Broadway 50, Rocknbridge County 24
Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 50
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 22
Riverheads 43, Staunton 29
Wilson Memorial 53, Waynesboro 44
North Cross 51, Eastern Mennonite 38
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 3, Neumann 0
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 89, Troy 87 (OT)
College Women
Georgia Southern 69, James Madison 65
High School Boys
East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 45
Clarke County 71, Page County 43
Luray 49, Mountain View 46
Buffalo Gap 59, Grace Christian 46
Madison County 54, Central 42
Fishburne Military 65, Tandem Friends 34
Frankfort 51, Petersburg 35
Moorefield 54, Trinity Christian 49
High School Girls
Staunton 34, Harrisonburg 28
Strasburg 47, East Rockingham 40
Clarke County 47, Page County 27
Luray 47, Mountain View 43
Central 52, Madison County 40
Pendleton County 50, East Hardy 39
Hampshire 49, Petersburg 32
