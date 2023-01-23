SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Southern Mississippi 83, James Madison 70

Averett 63, Eastern Mennonite 59

Bridgewater 76, Ferrum 69

N.C. Wesleyan 83, Mary Baldwin 72

College Women

James Madison 80, Troy 79

Averett 76, Eastern Mennonite 68

Guilford 62, Bridgewater 58

N.C. Wesleyan 72, Mary Baldwin 56

High School Boys

Virginia High 52, Strasburg 39

Riverheads 56, Liberty-Bedford 30

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Baruch 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Eastern Mennonite 3, Widener 0

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 77, Wakefield 38

Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 49

Spotswood 57, Turner Ashby 23

Fort Defiance 50, Stuarts Draft 45

Staunton 73, Riverheads 44

Wilson Memorial 64, Waynesboro 51

Pendleton County 91, Richwood 47

Central 50, Mountain View 40

Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 37

High School Girls

Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 27

Belpre 56, Moorefield 53

Broadway 50, Rocknbridge County 24

Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 50

Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 22

Riverheads 43, Staunton 29

Wilson Memorial 53, Waynesboro 44

North Cross 51, Eastern Mennonite 38

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 3, Neumann 0

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 89, Troy 87 (OT)

College Women

Georgia Southern 69, James Madison 65

High School Boys

East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 45

Clarke County 71, Page County 43

Luray 49, Mountain View 46

Buffalo Gap 59, Grace Christian 46

Madison County 54, Central 42

Fishburne Military 65, Tandem Friends 34

Frankfort 51, Petersburg 35

Moorefield 54, Trinity Christian 49

High School Girls

Staunton 34, Harrisonburg 28

Strasburg 47, East Rockingham 40

Clarke County 47, Page County 27

Luray 47, Mountain View 43

Central 52, Madison County 40

Pendleton County 50, East Hardy 39

Hampshire 49, Petersburg 32

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.