SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 64, William & Mary 58
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison 7, George Mason 0
College Women
James Madison 5, Cornell 2
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Mount St. Joseph 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Girls
Luray 63, East Rockingham 25
Carroll County 59, Spotswood 31
College Men
Hofstra 85, James Madison 78
Eastern Mennonite 65, Lynchburg 60
TENNIS
College Women
Penn State 5, James Madison 2
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Baldwin Wallace 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Hiram 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
