SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 64, William & Mary 58

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison 7, George Mason 0

College Women

James Madison 5, Cornell 2

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Mount St. Joseph 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Girls

Luray 63, East Rockingham 25

Carroll County 59, Spotswood 31

College Men

Hofstra 85, James Madison 78

Eastern Mennonite 65, Lynchburg 60

TENNIS

College Women

Penn State 5, James Madison 2

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Baldwin Wallace 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Hiram 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

