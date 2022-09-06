SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Virginia 3, James Madison 2

SOCCER

College Men

Elizabethtown 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

College Women

James Madison 0, Louisville 0

SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite 3, Lancaster Bible 0

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee State 7

Bridgewater 29, Gettysburg 14

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0

College Women

Methodist 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 3, Catholic 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Florida A&M 2

Eastern Mennonite 3, Manchester 1

Bluffton 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 3, Penn State Altoona 2

Salisbury 3, Bridgewater 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.