SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Virginia 3, James Madison 2
SOCCER
College Men
Elizabethtown 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
College Women
James Madison 0, Louisville 0
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 3, Lancaster Bible 0
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee State 7
Bridgewater 29, Gettysburg 14
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0
College Women
Methodist 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 3, Catholic 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Florida A&M 2
Eastern Mennonite 3, Manchester 1
Bluffton 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 3, Penn State Altoona 2
Salisbury 3, Bridgewater 0
