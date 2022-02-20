SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

DeSales 7, Eastern Mennonite 3

Florida State 10, James Madison 4

Bridgewater 4, Elizabethtown 2

Bridgewater 11, Elizabethtown 6

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 73, UNCW 51

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 11, UConn 5

James Madison 4, Campbell 1

TENNIS

College Men

Youngstown State 5, James Madison 2

College Women

James Madison 5, Morgan State 2

James Madison 7, Coppin State 0

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater 15, DeSales 13

DeSales 21, Bridgewater 11

Florida State 13, James Madison 2

Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 77, Ferrum 71

Roanoke 67 Bridgewater 58

UNCW 78, James Madison 77 (OT)

College Women

Washington and Lee 56, Eastern Mennonite 41

Hollins 48, Bridgewater 46

High School

Eastern Mennonite 90, Carlisle 53

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater 12, Capital 10

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 9, UConn 5

Charlotte 6, James Madison 1

TENNIS

College Men

Northern Illinois 4, James Madison 3

College Women

VCU 4, James Madison 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.