SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
DeSales 7, Eastern Mennonite 3
Florida State 10, James Madison 4
Bridgewater 4, Elizabethtown 2
Bridgewater 11, Elizabethtown 6
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 73, UNCW 51
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 11, UConn 5
James Madison 4, Campbell 1
TENNIS
College Men
Youngstown State 5, James Madison 2
College Women
James Madison 5, Morgan State 2
James Madison 7, Coppin State 0
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater 15, DeSales 13
DeSales 21, Bridgewater 11
Florida State 13, James Madison 2
Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 77, Ferrum 71
Roanoke 67 Bridgewater 58
UNCW 78, James Madison 77 (OT)
College Women
Washington and Lee 56, Eastern Mennonite 41
Hollins 48, Bridgewater 46
High School
Eastern Mennonite 90, Carlisle 53
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater 12, Capital 10
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 9, UConn 5
Charlotte 6, James Madison 1
TENNIS
College Men
Northern Illinois 4, James Madison 3
College Women
VCU 4, James Madison 1
