SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 10, Winthrop 8
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison 16, Virginia 14
SOFTBALL
College
Pfeiffer 2, Bridgewater 1
Bridgewater 4, Pfeiffer 3
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 5, Guiford 4
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 7, Winthrop 1
Eastern Mennonite 18, Ferrum 9
Eastern Mennonite 15, Ferrum 5
Bridgewater 15, Virginia Wesleyan 5
Virginia Wesleyan 12, Bridgewater 1
High School
Sherando 15, Turner Ashby 13
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater 18, Ferrum 5:
College Women
Sweet Briar 6, Eastern Mennonite 4
Marymount 21, Bridgewater 4
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 8, Memphis 7
James Madison 9, East Tennessee State 1
Eastern Mennonite 8, Southern Virginia 3
Eastern Mennonite 4, Southern Virginia 3
TENNIS
College Women
Furman 4, James Madison 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Elizabethtown 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
