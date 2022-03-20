SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 10, Winthrop 8

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison 16, Virginia 14

SOFTBALL

College

Pfeiffer 2, Bridgewater 1

Bridgewater 4, Pfeiffer 3

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater 5, Guiford 4

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 7, Winthrop 1

Eastern Mennonite 18, Ferrum 9

Eastern Mennonite 15, Ferrum 5

Bridgewater 15, Virginia Wesleyan 5

Virginia Wesleyan 12, Bridgewater 1

High School

Sherando 15, Turner Ashby 13

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater 18, Ferrum 5:

College Women

Sweet Briar 6, Eastern Mennonite 4

Marymount 21, Bridgewater 4

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 8, Memphis 7

James Madison 9, East Tennessee State 1

Eastern Mennonite 8, Southern Virginia 3

Eastern Mennonite 4, Southern Virginia 3

TENNIS

College Women

Furman 4, James Madison 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Elizabethtown 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

