SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 79, Randolph 72
High School Boys
East Rockingham 81, Floyd County 77
Fort Defiance 48, Riverheads 39
William Monroe 51, Turner Ashby 35
College Women
Guilford 67, Eastern Mennonite 62
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hofstra 87, James Madison 80
College Women
James Madison 59, Elon 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.