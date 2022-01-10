SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 79, Randolph 72

High School Boys

East Rockingham 81, Floyd County 77

Fort Defiance 48, Riverheads 39

William Monroe 51, Turner Ashby 35

College Women

Guilford 67, Eastern Mennonite 62

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hofstra 87, James Madison 80

College Women

James Madison 59, Elon 57

