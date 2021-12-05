SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hampden Sydney, 79, Eastern Mennonite 52

Lynchburg 91, Bridgewater 74

College Women

Roanoke 70, Eastern Mennonite 56

Randolph 59, Bridgewater 46

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 63, Broadway 47

E.C. Glass 65, Spotswood 55

High School Girls

E.C. Glass 51, Spotswood 44

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 59, Southeastern Louisiana 20

High School

King William 38, Central 29

Riverheads 56, Essex 12

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

North Carolina 93, James Madison 47

