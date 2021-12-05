SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hampden Sydney, 79, Eastern Mennonite 52
Lynchburg 91, Bridgewater 74
College Women
Roanoke 70, Eastern Mennonite 56
Randolph 59, Bridgewater 46
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 63, Broadway 47
E.C. Glass 65, Spotswood 55
High School Girls
E.C. Glass 51, Spotswood 44
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 59, Southeastern Louisiana 20
High School
King William 38, Central 29
Riverheads 56, Essex 12
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
North Carolina 93, James Madison 47
