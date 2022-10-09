SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Iowa 2, James Madison 1
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 0, South Alabama 0
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 3, Bridgewater 2
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 42, Arkansas State 20
Bridgewater 23, Shenandoah 17
SOCCER
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan 1, Eastern Mennonite 1
College Women
Washington and Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0
