SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 58, Louisiana Monroe 45
Guilford 80, Eastern Mennonite 54
Bridgewater 54, Virginia Wesleyan 52
Mary Baldwin 91, Brevard 71
College Women
Georgia State 72, James Madison 64
Eastern Mennonite 60, Virginia Wesleyan 58
Roanoke 60, Bridgewater 56
Meredith 57, Mary Baldwin 44
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 67, Parry McCluer 55
Floyd County 66, Staunton 59
Grace Christian 53, Dayspring Christian Academy 26
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 36
Alleghany County 62, East Rockingham 60
High School Girls
Salem 53, Rockbridge County 30
Carroll County 67, Spotswood 34
East Hardy 41, Calhoun 38
Shenandoah Valley Academy 40, Eastern Mennonite 35
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 3, Penn State-Altoona 0
Arcadia 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
East Rockingham 73, Mountain View 42
Spotswood 70, Harrisonburg 62
Broadway 71, Turner Ashby 37
Page County 57, Rappahannock County 50
Luray 69, Central 64
Buffalo Gap 51, Riverheads 45
Staunton 47, Waynesboro 36
Strasburg 53, Madison County 51
Ridgeview Christian 71, Dayspring Christian 64
Rockbridge County 61, Stuarts Draft 37
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 64, Strasburg 55
Miller School 61, Grace Christian 19
Doddridge County 55, Pendleton County 44
Spotswood 64, Harrisonburg 27
Turner Ashby 46, Broadway 32
East Rockingham 47, Mountain View 37
Rappahannock County 48, Page County 44
Central 71, Luray 70 (OT)
Buffalo Gap 55, Riverheads 43
Waynesboro 42, Staunton 38
Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 32
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 75, Coastal Carolina 69
College Women
Coastal Carolina 79, James Madison 64
High School Boys
Virginia Episcopal 74, Eastern Mennonite 61
Blue Ridge Christian 45, United Christian Academy 28
Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59
East Hardy 58, Tucker County 53
Pendleton County 53, Tygarts Valley 43
Clarke County 35, Strasburg 32
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian 42, United Christian Academy 26
Fort Defiance 52, Rockbridge County 13
Madison County 69, East Rockingham 66 (2OT)
Clarke County 41, Strasburg 40
