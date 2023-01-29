SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 58, Louisiana Monroe 45

Guilford 80, Eastern Mennonite 54

Bridgewater 54, Virginia Wesleyan 52

Mary Baldwin 91, Brevard 71

College Women

Georgia State 72, James Madison 64

Eastern Mennonite 60, Virginia Wesleyan 58

Roanoke 60, Bridgewater 56

Meredith 57, Mary Baldwin 44

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 67, Parry McCluer 55

Floyd County 66, Staunton 59

Grace Christian 53, Dayspring Christian Academy 26

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 36

Alleghany County 62, East Rockingham 60

High School Girls

Salem 53, Rockbridge County 30

Carroll County 67, Spotswood 34

East Hardy 41, Calhoun 38

Shenandoah Valley Academy 40, Eastern Mennonite 35

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 3, Penn State-Altoona 0

Arcadia 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

East Rockingham 73, Mountain View 42

Spotswood 70, Harrisonburg 62

Broadway 71, Turner Ashby 37

Page County 57, Rappahannock County 50

Luray 69, Central 64

Buffalo Gap 51, Riverheads 45

Staunton 47, Waynesboro 36

Strasburg 53, Madison County 51

Ridgeview Christian 71, Dayspring Christian 64

Rockbridge County 61, Stuarts Draft 37

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 64, Strasburg 55

Miller School 61, Grace Christian 19

Doddridge County 55, Pendleton County 44

Spotswood 64, Harrisonburg 27

Turner Ashby 46, Broadway 32

East Rockingham 47, Mountain View 37

Rappahannock County 48, Page County 44

Central 71, Luray 70 (OT)

Buffalo Gap 55, Riverheads 43

Waynesboro 42, Staunton 38

Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 32

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 75, Coastal Carolina 69

College Women

Coastal Carolina 79, James Madison 64

High School Boys

Virginia Episcopal 74, Eastern Mennonite 61

Blue Ridge Christian 45, United Christian Academy 28

Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59

East Hardy 58, Tucker County 53

Pendleton County 53, Tygarts Valley 43

Clarke County 35, Strasburg 32

High School Girls

Blue Ridge Christian 42, United Christian Academy 26

Fort Defiance 52, Rockbridge County 13

Madison County 69, East Rockingham 66 (2OT)

Clarke County 41, Strasburg 40

