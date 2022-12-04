SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hampden-Sydney 87, Eastern Mennonite 53
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 62, Hollins 60
Bridgewater 94, Averett 59
High School Boys
Broadway 56, Eastern Mennonite 55
Fishburne Military 50, Waynesboro 49
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite 31, Timberlake 21
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Spotswood 56, East Rockingham 29
Broadway 61, Monticello 37
Staunton 62, Rockbridge County 38
Western Albemarle 52, Harrisonburg 42
Stuarts Draft 71, Luray 61
Clarke County 89, Warren County 62
Eastern Mennonite 65, Potomac Falls 58
Temple Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 36
High School Girls
East Hardy 44, Tygarts Valley 24
Grace Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 14
Clarke County 63, Warren County 32
Spotswood 74, East Rockingham 28
Rockbridge County 29, Staunton 24
Buffalo Gap 50, Broadway 42
Central 48, Mountain View 45
Christ Chapel 43, Eastern Mennonite 32
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
NCAA First Round
Brigham Young 3, James Madison 0
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 62, Virginia Commonwealth 60
High School Boys
Page County 64, Randolph Macon Academy 40
Wilson Memorial 75, Liberty-Bedford 47
Fort Defiance 64, Turner Ashby 54
Temple Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 38
High School Girls
Liberty-Bedford 61, Wilson Memorial 27
Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 37
Page County 78, Randolph Macon Academy 24
Ridgeview Christian 51, Temple Christian 50
