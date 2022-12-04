SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hampden-Sydney 87, Eastern Mennonite 53

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 62, Hollins 60

Bridgewater 94, Averett 59

High School Boys

Broadway 56, Eastern Mennonite 55

Fishburne Military 50, Waynesboro 49

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite 31, Timberlake 21

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Spotswood 56, East Rockingham 29

Broadway 61, Monticello 37

Staunton 62, Rockbridge County 38

Western Albemarle 52, Harrisonburg 42

Stuarts Draft 71, Luray 61

Clarke County 89, Warren County 62

Eastern Mennonite 65, Potomac Falls 58

Temple Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 36

High School Girls

East Hardy 44, Tygarts Valley 24

Grace Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 14

Clarke County 63, Warren County 32

Spotswood 74, East Rockingham 28

Rockbridge County 29, Staunton 24

Buffalo Gap 50, Broadway 42

Central 48, Mountain View 45

Christ Chapel 43, Eastern Mennonite 32

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

NCAA First Round

Brigham Young 3, James Madison 0

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 62, Virginia Commonwealth 60

High School Boys

Page County 64, Randolph Macon Academy 40

Wilson Memorial 75, Liberty-Bedford 47

Fort Defiance 64, Turner Ashby 54

Temple Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 38

High School Girls

Liberty-Bedford 61, Wilson Memorial 27

Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 37

Page County 78, Randolph Macon Academy 24

Ridgeview Christian 51, Temple Christian 50

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.