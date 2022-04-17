SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Northeastern 4, James Madison 1
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater 4, Hampden-Sydney 2
Hampden-Sydney 10, Bridgewater 5
James Madison 8, Northeastern 1
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater 14, Shenandoah 13
College Women
James Madison 21, William & Mary 9
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 11, College of Charleston 2
James Madison 8, College of Charleston 2
Eastern Mennonite 6, Randolph-Macon 5
Randolph-Macon 7, Eastern Mennonite 6
Shenandoah 4, Bridgewater 3
Bridgewater 10, Shenandoah 4
