SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Northeastern 4, James Madison 1

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater 4, Hampden-Sydney 2

Hampden-Sydney 10, Bridgewater 5

James Madison 8, Northeastern 1

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater 14, Shenandoah 13

College Women

James Madison 21, William & Mary 9

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 11, College of Charleston 2

James Madison 8, College of Charleston 2

Eastern Mennonite 6, Randolph-Macon 5

Randolph-Macon 7, Eastern Mennonite 6

Shenandoah 4, Bridgewater 3

Bridgewater 10, Shenandoah 4

