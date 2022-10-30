SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Rutgers 3, James Madison 0

SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Washington and Lee 3, Bridgewater 0

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater 52, Ferrum 28

SOCCER

College Men

Roanoke 1, Bridgewater 0

N.C. Wesleyan 4, Mary Baldwin 0

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 10, Hollins 0

Bridgewater 7, Randolph 0

Mary Baldwin 1, N.C. Wesleyan 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0

Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Greensboro 3, Mary Baldwin 0

William Peace 3, Mary Baldwin 0

FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Lynchburg 9, Eastern Mennonite 1

FOOTBALL

High School

Spotswood 25, Broadway 0

Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21

Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23

Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24

Luray 28, Clarke County 14

Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7

Riverheads 35, Staunton 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20

Central 42, William Monroe 0

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 1, Coastal Carolina 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Strasburg 35, Page County 0

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 5, Troy 0

VOLLEYBALL

High School

East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1

Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 2

