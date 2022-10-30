SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Rutgers 3, James Madison 0
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Washington and Lee 3, Bridgewater 0
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater 52, Ferrum 28
SOCCER
College Men
Roanoke 1, Bridgewater 0
N.C. Wesleyan 4, Mary Baldwin 0
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 10, Hollins 0
Bridgewater 7, Randolph 0
Mary Baldwin 1, N.C. Wesleyan 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Greensboro 3, Mary Baldwin 0
William Peace 3, Mary Baldwin 0
FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Lynchburg 9, Eastern Mennonite 1
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood 25, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21
Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23
Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24
Luray 28, Clarke County 14
Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7
Riverheads 35, Staunton 0
Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20
Central 42, William Monroe 0
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison 1, Coastal Carolina 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Strasburg 35, Page County 0
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 5, Troy 0
VOLLEYBALL
High School
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1
Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 2
