SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 4, Duke 2

Ohio Wesleyan 4, Bridgewater 0

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 0, Old Dominion 0

College Women

James Madison 0, Southern Miss 0

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 32, Appalachian State 28

High School

Riverheads 35, Tazewell 12

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 1

College Women

Bridgewater 7, Ferrum 0

Roanoke 4, Eastern Mennonite 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Appalachian State 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 1

Bridgewater 3, St. Mary’s 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.