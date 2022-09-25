SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 4, Duke 2
Ohio Wesleyan 4, Bridgewater 0
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison 0, Old Dominion 0
College Women
James Madison 0, Southern Miss 0
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 32, Appalachian State 28
High School
Riverheads 35, Tazewell 12
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 1
College Women
Bridgewater 7, Ferrum 0
Roanoke 4, Eastern Mennonite 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Appalachian State 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 1
Bridgewater 3, St. Mary’s 0
