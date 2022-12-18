SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Southern Virginia 85, Eastern Mennonite 71
College Women
James Madison 57, Hampton 52
Bridgewater 61, Meredith 49
High School Boys
Waynesboro 35, Fishburne Military 34
Eastern Mennonite 76, Wilson Memorial 52
Staunton 60, Appomattox County 21
Spotswood 73, Riverbend 46
Grace Christian 55, Blue Ridge Christian 45
Buffalo Gap 59, Mountain View 44
High School Girls
Grace Christian 44, Blue Ridge Christian 29
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Mary Baldwin 85, Ferrum 72
College Women
N.C. Wesleyan 77, Mary Baldwin 44
High School Boys
Ridgeview Christian 61, Appalachian Christian 32
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 54
Staunton 63, Rockbridge County 60
Fort Defiance 59, Turner Ashby 41
Skyline 76, Broadway 74
Spotswood 64, Meridian 53
Clarke County 73, Page County 60
East Rockingham 58, Strasburg 54
Madison County 59, Central 39
Luray 70, Mountain View 28
Rappahannock County 64, Riverheads 59
James River 61, Waynesboro 49
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 46
Broadway 55, Skyline 37
Spotswood 72, Meridian 53
Staunton 41, Rockbridge County 28
Luray 46, Mountain View 24
Strasburg 44, East Rockingham 43
Central 55, Madison County 15
Page County 51, Clarke County 46
Northern 49, East Hardy 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.