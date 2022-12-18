SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Southern Virginia 85, Eastern Mennonite 71

College Women

James Madison 57, Hampton 52

Bridgewater 61, Meredith 49

High School Boys

Waynesboro 35, Fishburne Military 34

Eastern Mennonite 76, Wilson Memorial 52

Staunton 60, Appomattox County 21

Spotswood 73, Riverbend 46

Grace Christian 55, Blue Ridge Christian 45

Buffalo Gap 59, Mountain View 44

High School Girls

Grace Christian 44, Blue Ridge Christian 29

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Mary Baldwin 85, Ferrum 72

College Women

N.C. Wesleyan 77, Mary Baldwin 44

High School Boys

Ridgeview Christian 61, Appalachian Christian 32

William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 54

Staunton 63, Rockbridge County 60

Fort Defiance 59, Turner Ashby 41

Skyline 76, Broadway 74

Spotswood 64, Meridian 53

Clarke County 73, Page County 60

East Rockingham 58, Strasburg 54

Madison County 59, Central 39

Luray 70, Mountain View 28

Rappahannock County 64, Riverheads 59

James River 61, Waynesboro 49

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 46

Broadway 55, Skyline 37

Spotswood 72, Meridian 53

Staunton 41, Rockbridge County 28

Luray 46, Mountain View 24

Strasburg 44, East Rockingham 43

Central 55, Madison County 15

Page County 51, Clarke County 46

Northern 49, East Hardy 43

Contact Cody Elliott at 540-574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @VTCody

