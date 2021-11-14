SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53

Eastern Mennonite 69, Averett 62

Mary Washington 80, Bridgewater 65

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 76, Lancaster Bible 62

Emory & Henry 57, Bridgewater 51

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 32, William & Mary 22

Bridgewater 43, Guilford 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Hofstra 0

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Maryland 81, James Madison 45

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Hofstra 3, James Madison 0

