SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53
Eastern Mennonite 69, Averett 62
Mary Washington 80, Bridgewater 65
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 76, Lancaster Bible 62
Emory & Henry 57, Bridgewater 51
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 32, William & Mary 22
Bridgewater 43, Guilford 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Hofstra 0
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Maryland 81, James Madison 45
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Hofstra 3, James Madison 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.